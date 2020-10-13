Macclesfield Town is to relaunch as Macclesfield FC with former Wales international Robbie Savage set to be the club's head of football at Moss Rose.

Local businessman Robert Smethurst has acquired the assets of the club who were due to play their football in the National League following their relegation from League Two (England's fourth tier).

Macclesfield were expelled from the football pyramid after being wound up by the High Court over unpaid debts of more than £500,000 on September 16.

Now the Cheshire club is to return under a new name, but the same identity.

Smethurst said in an official statement: "I am passionate about building a secure business model and a strong commercial foundation so the past issues the club has experienced will not happen again."

Former Leicester, Birmingham, Blackburn and Wales midfielder, and most recently media pundit, Savage added: "I was devastated to see what happened here at Macclesfield.

"A club steeped in history and worth more than any value in money to locals. I am privileged to be asked by the new owner to take up a role as Head of Football from the first team to grassroots."

