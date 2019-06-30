Madagascar stun Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations

Africa Cup of Nations debutants Madagascar stunned Nigeria by beating the three-time champions 2-0 to confirm their place in the last-16 by surprisingly topping Group B.

Nigeria, who had already guaranteed their spot in the knockout phase prior to the game at the Alexandria Stadium, will need to improve significantly on this performance if they are to progress.

The Super Eagles fell behind in the 13th-minute, with Lalaina Nomenjanahary taking advantage of a woeful defensive error from Brighton defender Leon Balogun to slot home after rounding goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Despite dominating in terms of possession, Nigeria failed to record a shot on target in the first half and almost conceded a second just before the break, only for Madagascar captain Faneva Andriatsima to fire wide when through on goal.

Eight minutes into the second half Madagascar sealed the win when Carolus Andriamahitsinoro’s free-kick, following a foul on the edge of the area from Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, took a deflection and looped into the net.