Football

Madrid 2-1 Barca: 'Penalties were clear - everyone saw that' - Ronald Koeman after El Clasico defeat

Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos helped Real Madrid to a crucial, 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona. But Barca boss Ronald Koeman believes his side were denied two late penalty claims, and for the second time this season believes the Catalan Giants were the victim of bad refereeing after a match against their most famous rivals.

00:00:31, 14 hours ago