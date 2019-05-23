Madrid: how to spend an unforgettable weekend in football’s capital city

The Spanish capital offers a wide range of activities that will enable even the biggest of football fans to feel at home and enjoy an unforgettable experience. We take a look at just some of them:

The Santiago Bernabéu and the Wanda Metropolitano

Madrid boasts two of the best stadiums in world football. The Santiago Bernabéu, with its capacity of 80,000, has hosted four Champions’ League finals, a UEFA Cup final (1964) and a World Cup final (1982). More recently the historic final of the Copa Libertadores between Boca Juniors and River Plate was also held there, following the serious incidents that led to the match being moved from Argentina. Taking a tour of the Bernabéu – home to Real Madrid – is an absolute must for any football fanatic. The team in white has almost 120 years of history that can be viewed through its glass trophy cabinets and its legendary list of achievements. At no other stadium will you be able to see no less than 13 Champions’ League trophies.

Less than 10km from Real’s home in Concha Espina, in the Canillejas district, is one of the most modern sports arenas on the continent. The Wanda Metropolitano, inaugurated less than two years ago, is the new home of Atlético Madrid. Despite its brief existence, it has already hosted games such as Spain’s 6-1 victory over Argentina and the 2018 final of the Copa del Rey between Barça and Sevilla, and it is set to host the upcoming Champions’ League final between Liverpool and Tottenham on 1 June.

Voted best stadium in the world in 2018, taking in a game in the stands of the red and white colosseum is a unique experience, as is taking a stroll across the “Paseo de Leyenda” (Altético’s “Walk of Fame”), where plaques pay tribute to every player who has played 100 games or more for the club. For dinner, the top suggestion is to take a walk around the food stalls near the stadium, or, once the match is over, to savour one of Madrid’s famous “calamares” (squid) sandwiches in the city centre.

Of course, you can also visit Rayo Vallecano’s stadium in the centrally located district of Vallecas. One of the best things about Madrid is its comfortable and efficient public transport system: both the Bernabéu and the Wanda Metropolitano have their own metro and bus stops, and the stadiums located further afield are just a hassle-free “Cercanías” suburban train ride away.

A monumental boulevard

Whether you’re a Real “Madridista”, an Atlético “rojiblanco”, a Real Madrid viking, an Altlético Indian or none of the aforementioned, I’m sure you know where each club goes to celebrate their titles. The curious thing is that the two monuments in question – both highly emblematic of Madrid – are only 500 metres apart. On one side you have the Plaza de Cibeles, where you can recreate the moment when Sergio Ramos wrapped the Madrid scarf around the statue’s neck in front of thousands of fans. Just across the Paseo del Prado, on the other side, is the Fuente de Neptuno, where Atlético fans celebrate their teams sporting triumphs. Both statues were designed by the acclaimed architect Ventura Rodríguez.

But celebrations went into veritable overdrive in the capital between 2008 and 2012 when the Spanish national team, during its golden age, won back-to-back European Championships and the longly awaited World Cup. All of the trophies were presented before a crowd of epic proportions in the Plaza de Colón. The victory in South Africa alone brought over a million people onto the streets to enjoy a show featuring music as well as Pepe Reina’s funny jokes.

A football fan’s dream day out

Football and tourism are perfectly compatible in the Spanish capital, so if you want to get to know this buzzing city and at the same time satisfy your passion for the beautiful game we have the perfect itinerary for you.

Kicking off with breakfast, what better way to start the day than with a coffee and some toast (or even brunch if you were out partying the night before) with the Santiago Bernabéu in the background, although the tables nearest to the trophy cabinets are often occupied.

During the same morning you can go for a tour of the stadium of your choice or take the Paseo de la Castellana until you reach Goya, where you will find the Museo de Cera de Madrid, Madrid’s wax works museum. There you can have your photo taken with your idol without any problems (they won’t object!). To give you an idea, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas, Fernando Torres, Andrés Iniesta, David Villa and Pelé are all on display there.

You’ll no doubt be hungry when you’re done, so we recommend that you go straight to the Plaza Mayor for a typical squid sandwich in any bar nearby. A stone’s throw away you have several shops selling football-related products that would perhaps be difficult to find elsewhere. Cooligan, for example, offers vintage shirts at a highly affordable price.

If it’s Saturday then we’re sure there’ll be a game on, and we all know that the best way to watch a game is from the stadium’s stands. To do so, make sure you buy your tickets long enough in advance. If you haven’t done so, or if you want a less expensive option, you can always enjoy the highest quality football with a beer in a typical Madrid bar in the Centro district or the Barrio de las Letras area. In Madrid you won’t need to hide your team colours: rival fans can watch matches together and end up having a laugh in a climate of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

On Sunday, the ideal option is to go for a walk in the Retiro park (you may even stumble across an improvised game of football there!) and through Madrid Río where you will see (if you’re lucky and they haven’t knocked it down yet) the Vicente Calderón stadium on the banks of the Manzanares river. But perhaps the top Sunday activity in Madrid is to spend the morning in el Rastro, a market boasting over 400 years of history and located in the la Ribera de Curtidores area. There you will find hundreds of stalls selling everything you can imagine. If you go for this option you will also find plenty of places to enjoy a typical slice of tortilla or some delicious “tostas or relax with a coffee or a beer on the terraces of La Latina.

Of course, if you are unsure as to how to get around the city, you can ask any madrileño (citizen of Madrid) who will be happy to help you reach your destination with a smile. Madrid is the city with the largest number of people of different origins all living together, hence why anyone can feel at home there and why Madrid is everyone’s home. No other city is more welcoming.