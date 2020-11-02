United have failed to win a Premier League game at Old Trafford this season, picking up just one point from four matches.

"I don't think it is a worry," Maguire said. "It is disappointing because we haven't won at home. It is something that has got to change if we are going to be successful this year.

Football Talking points from the Serie A weekend 27 MINUTES AGO

"We have to get good home form, make it hard for people to come here and get wins."

The 27-year-old England defender was at a loss to explain the defeat, which came just days after United had crushed RB Leipzig 5-0 in a Champions League match at Old Trafford.

"In midweek we came here and put on a great performance but there is something at the moment not clicking at home," he said. "I can't analyse it too much now... I'm disappointed, as we all are in the dressing room."

United travel to Turkey to face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday before a Premier League clash against third-placed Everton on Saturday. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Football West Ham boss Moyes not opposed to return of five substitutes rule 2 HOURS AGO