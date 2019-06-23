Mahrez scores as Algeria enjoy comfortable win over Kenya

Captain Mahrez netted the second goal just before halftime after striker Baghdad Bounedjah had opened the scoring with a 34th minute penalty.

Midfielder Dennis Odhiambo gave away the spot kick with an errant tackle on Youcef Atal, who made a run down the right wing before cutting inside and forcing the Kenyan into a clumsy attempt to stop him.

Mahrez netted the second nine minutes later as he ghosted unmarked into the penalty area to lash in a pass pulled back from the byline. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)