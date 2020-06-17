Football

Mainz stun Dortmund to all but secure Bundesliga survival

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - Mainz 05 scored either side of the break through Jonathan Burkhardt and Jean-Philippe Mateta to stun hosts Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday and take a big step towards remaining in the Bundesliga for another season.

With Bayern Munich having on Tuesday secured their eighth consecutive league title and Dortmund certain of a top-four finish and a Champions League spot, the hosts rarely threatened in the first half.

Mainz were the livelier team and Burkhardt, who minutes earlier had gone close, grabbed the lead in the 33rd minute with his first league goal on his second start.

The visitors doubled the advantage four minutes after the restart with Mateta's penalty.

Dortmund made feeble attempts to fight back but they were lucky not to concede a third goal as Mainz created several good chances.

Mainz are now 15th on 34 points, five above the relegation playoff spot with two games remaining.

Dortmund are second on 66 points, 10 behind Bayern, while RB Leipzig are third on 63. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

