Mallorca claim stunning win over Real Madrid

PALMA, Mallorca, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the La Liga season came to an abrupt end as Real Mallorca produced a huge shock to win 1-0 at the Son Moix on Saturday and climb out of the relegation zone.

Lago Junior's fantastic solo goal in the seventh minute put Mallorca ahead and Zinedine Zidane's side, missing several big names, failed to function on a night of frustration.

It was no smash and grab raid either as Mallorca produced a tenacious display full of energy in their first home clash with Real Madrid since 2012 -- that match ending in a 5-0 defeat.

Madrid, without the injured Luka Modric and Gareth Bale and also missing Eden Hazard after the birth of his fourth child, would have returned to the top with a win but were off the pace.

The visitors started confidently enough but were rocked when Lago Junior cut in from the left and lashed a right-footed shot across Thibaut Courtois and inside the far post.

The home fans were in delirium soon afterwards when Ante Budimir thought he had made it 2-0 by thumping a shot past Courtois but the goal was ruled offside.

Karim Benzema struck the woodwork for Madrid before halftime and Brazilian Vinicius Jr threatened with his pace.

But the expected second-half siege failed to materialise and Madrid played the last 15 minutes with 10 men after Alvaro Odriozola received a second yellow card.

Mallorca held firm for their third victory since returning to the top flight following a six-year absence. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)