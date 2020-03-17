Man charged for alleged racist behaviour in Manchester derby

Television images circulating on social media showed a City fan making a gesture in front of United's Brazilian midfielder Fred during the game, which the visitors won 2-1, leading to his arrest by the police.

"Anthony Burke of Panfield Road, Wythenshawe has been charged with a Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order Act," GMP said in a statement https://www.gmp.police.uk/news/greater-manchester/news/news/2020/march/a-man-has-been-charged-for-racist-behaviour-at-the-manchester-city-v-manchester-united-match2.

Burke, 41, is set to appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates Court on April 15.