Man City beat Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield

Former Liverpool player Raheem Sterling gave the champions the lead in a first half they dominated as Liverpool's sluggish pre-season form continued.

European champions Liverpool were far better in the second period. They equalised through Joel Matip's header and created a host of other chances to take the lead as City appeared to tire.

City's Kyle Walker made a last-ditch goal line clearance from Mo Salah's effort in the dying moments and with no extra time being played the showpiece went to a penalty shootout.

Pep Guardiola's side, who completed the domestic treble last season, claimed the silverware in the traditional curtain-raiser as they converted all five of their penalties in ruthless fashion while Georginio Wijnaldum had his effort saved by Claudio Bravo. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Lawrence)