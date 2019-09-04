Man City defender Laporte undergoes knee surgery

The 25-year-old, who had been called up by France for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania and Andorra, was carried off on a stretcher after upending Brighton's Adam Webster and coming off worse.

"Aymeric Laporte has undergone surgery on his knee after damaging his cartilage and lateral meniscus during Saturday's win over Brighton," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/first-team/first-team-news/2019/september/aymeric-laporte-injury-update-man-city-latest-news.

"The surgery, carried out by Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona, was successful and a more detailed prognosis will be provided in due course. Everyone at City wishes Aymeric a full and speedy recovery."

Laporte established himself as a key player in manager Pep Guardiola's back line last season, playing 35 league matches and started all four of their matches in the current campaign.

The Frenchman's injury means that City only have Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones, who is battling a thigh issue, as their senior central defenders following the departure of Vincent Kompany in the close season.

City return to league action against promoted Norwich City on Sept. 14. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)