Kevin De Bruyne equals assist record as Manchester City thrash Norwich on final day

Kevin De Bruyne equalled the Premier League assist record as Manchester City wrapped up their Premier League campaign with an emphatic 5-0 victory over already-relegated Norwich City.

De Bruyne scored twice and provided the assist for City's third goal to equal Thierry Henry's record of 20 assists set in the 2002-03 season for Arsenal.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus stabbed home the opener from close range in the 11th minute from Raheem Sterling's low cross after the England winger sparked panic on Norwich's right with a quick exchange of passes with Kevin De Bruyne.

Football Guardiola thanks Silva for decade of Man City service 37 MINUTES AGO

Belgium international De Bruyne added the second with a sumptuous strike just before half-time, collecting Kyle Walker's pass on the edge of the box and curling the ball past Norwich keeper Tim Krul and into the top corner.

Silva, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was involved in Manchester City's third, passing wide to De Bruyne, whose inch-perfect pass played in Sterling to slot home past Krul in the 79th minute.

Substitute Riyad Mahrez heaped more misery on Norwich in the 83rd minute with a right-footed strike into the bottom corner before De Bruyne scored his second in the 90th minute, curling a right-footed strike past the helpless Krul.

Norwich, who ended the season with 10 league defeats in a row, had the ball in the Manchester City net in the eighth minute, but Onel Hernandez's effort was ruled out for offside after a video review.

City finish 18 points behind champions Liverpool.

Premier League Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: No matter what happened today, we've won 43 MINUTES AGO