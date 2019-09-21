Man City hit five past Watford in first half

Looking to respond to their first league defeat since January at Norwich City last weekend, City flew out of the traps, becoming the first side to score five goals inside the first 18 minutes of a Premier League game.

David Silva got them up and running before Sergio Aguero's 100th Premier League goal, a Riyad Mahrez free kick, Bernardo Silva's header and a Nicolas Otamendi tap-in extended City's lead.

Watford brought on another defender to halt the onslaught just after the half hour and they saw out the rest of the half at the Etihad without conceding again.

City may have their sights set on breaking the record for the biggest ever Premier League win, Manchester United's 9-0 victory over Ipswich Town in 1995.

