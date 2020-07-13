Football

Man City's ban from European football overturned - CAS

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

July 13 (Reuters) - Manchester City's two-year UEFA ban from European football has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne-based court said on Monday.

CAS ruled that City did not breach financial fair play rules by disguising equity funding as sponsorship, but imposed a 10 million euro fine for failing to cooperate with UEFA. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Toby Chopra )

Premier League

Brother of Tottenham's Serge Aurier shot dead in France

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Soccer-Manchester City's European ban overturned by CAS

AN HOUR AGO
Football

MANCHESTER CITY'S TWO YEAR BAN FROM EUROPEAN SOCCER COMPETITION LIFTED - CAS

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On