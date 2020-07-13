Man City's ban from European football overturned - CAS

July 13 (Reuters) - Manchester City's two-year UEFA ban from European football has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne-based court said on Monday.
CAS ruled that City did not breach financial fair play rules by disguising equity funding as sponsorship, but imposed a 10 million euro fine for failing to cooperate with UEFA. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Toby Chopra )
