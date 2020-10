The midfielder was substituted in the second half of Belgium's 2-1 Nations League defeat by England at Wembley last Sunday and then withdrew from the national squad with an unspecified injury.

"The squad have come back a little better than the previous time. Unfortunately Kevin is out but the rest of the players came back well," Guardiola told reporters when asked about players returning from the international break.

Football Klopp happy 'Project Big Picture' kickstarted debate on English football AN HOUR AGO

"I don't think it's much but the next games I think he will be out," added the Spaniard of the extend of De Bruyne's injury. "But we will see day by day how he is going on."

City have a busy fixture list, hosting Porto in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday before a league trip to West Ham on the following Saturday.

They then travel to Marseille for another group stage game the Tuesday after. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

Football Zidane ready to rotate Madrid squad to cope with fixture congestion AN HOUR AGO