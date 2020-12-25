Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for Covid-19 the Premier League club have announced.

Two other City staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and all four are self-isolating.

"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition," City said in a statement.

City, eighth in the league table, host Newcastle United on Saturday before visiting Everton on Monday.

