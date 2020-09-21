City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.

"Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," the club said in a statement.

Football Talking-points from the Serie A weekend 37 MINUTES AGO

Gundogan is likely to miss three matches for City while he self-isolates, including Monday's league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Thursday's League Cup tie against Bournemouth and Sunday's league game against Leicester City.

Both Mahrez and Laporte returned to training last week but City boss Pep Guardiola said only the Algerian winger would be available against Wolves -- City's opening game of the season. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Alli to PSG, Semedo set for Wolves, Koulibaly latest AN HOUR AGO