City said in a statement that both players did not display any symptoms and are currently self-isolating in line with protocols established by the Premier League and the British government.

"Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season," City said.

The 2020-21 Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12.

Pep Guardiola's side, who failed to defend their title last season after finishing 18 points behind champions Liverpool, begin their campaign with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sept. 21. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

