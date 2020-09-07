City said in a statement that both players did not display any symptoms and are currently self-isolating in line with protocols established by the Premier League and the British government.
"Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season," City said.
Premier League
Mahrez and Laporte test positive for Covid-19
The 2020-21 Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12.
Pep Guardiola's side, who failed to defend their title last season after finishing 18 points behind champions Liverpool, begin their campaign with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sept. 21. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)
