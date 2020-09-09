Greenwood, who began her career at Everton and played for Liverpool between 2016 and 2018, captained Manchester United to the Women's Championship title in 2019 before joining Lyon before the start of last season.

The 27-year-old helped Lyon secure a fifth Champions League title in a row last month and has followed her Lionesses team mate Lucy Bronze to Manchester City.

"Now is the time for a new challenge though and having experienced such a successful campaign last season, when you get that taste for a winning mentality, it's addictive and I just want to continue that with City," Greenwood told the club's website https://www.mancity.com/news/womens/alex-greenwood-signing-announcement-63735240.

"This club has always impressed me with their success, how much importance they view the women's game with and the players they attract, and it's an environment I'm really looking forward to working in."

Greenwood, capped 46 times by England, was part of the national squad which reached the World Cup semi-finals last year. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

