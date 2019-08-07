Man City sign 18-year-old winger Correia from Sporting Lisbon

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the transfer fee was in the region of 3.2 million pounds ($3.89 million) that could rise a further 3.2 million pounds in add-ons.

"Sporting Clube de Portugal informs that it has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of player Felix Correia," the club said in a statement https://www.sporting.pt/pt/noticias/clube/comunicados/2019-08-06/comunicado-sporting-clube-de-portugal-futebol-sad.

Correia is yet to make a senior international appearance for Portugal but he has played numerous times for their youth teams, grabbing two goals and two assists with the Under-19 team.

He was an integral part of the Portuguese team at the Under-19 European Championship last month, playing all five matches and helping his side reach the final where they were beaten by Iberian neighbours Spain.

Defending champions City start their league title defence with a trip to West Ham United on Saturday.

