City's statement said Portugal international Dias, 23, had signed a six-year deal with the club, without mentioning a transfer fee.

Benfica had said earlier on Tuesday that Dias had signed for 68 million euros ($79.83 million) plus 3.6 million in variables, while Benfica had agreed to pay 15 million for Otamendi.