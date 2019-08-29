Man City start League Cup defence at Preston

Manchester United host League One Rochdale, last season's runners-up Chelsea entertain League Two Grimsby or Macclesfield Town, and Arsenal meet second tier Nottingham Forest.

Southampton visit local rivals Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur travel to League Two Colchester United, who knocked out Premier League Crystal Palace in the second round.

The ties take place in the week beginning Sept. 23. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Nick Mulvenney)