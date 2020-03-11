Man City v Arsenal match postponed after coronavirus contact

"Manchester City's Premier League fixture at home to Arsenal has been postponed," the club said in a statement.

"The decision to postpone tonight's game has been taken as a precautionary measure on medical advice, after it emerged that personnel from Arsenal FC have come into contact with the Olympiacos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been named as a positive case of COVID-19."

Marinakis, who also owns English Championship side Nottingham Forest, said on Tuesday he had contracted the coronavirus. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)