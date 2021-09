Football

Man City v PSG: Pep Guardiola has 'no idea' how to stop PSG strike force

For Pep Guardiola, the unthinkable could happen on Tuesday: seeing Lionel Messi in the jersey of a team that isn’t Barcelona. “That was a little bit of a surprise for everyone, but what happened has happened," Guardiola said when asked about Messi playing for another club than Barcelona. He also added that he did not know how to stop PSG’s front three.

00:01:13, 10 minutes ago