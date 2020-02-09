Man City v West Ham postponed due to poor weather

"Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today's match has been postponed," City said in a statement on Sunday.

"This decision has been made by Manchester City's safety officer following consultation with club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.

"Further information regarding the rescheduling of today's match will be published in due course."

Champions City have 51 points from 25 matches, 22 points behind leaders Liverpool. West Ham are in 18th place with 24 points. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)