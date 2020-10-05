Sky Sports reported United will pay an initial 21 million euros ($24.75 million) plus 20 million euros in add-ons for the 18-year-old winger.

United confirmed Diallo will join at a later date, subject to a medical, personal terms and work permit.

After rising through the academy ranks, Diallo scored on his Serie A debut for Atalanta in the first of three first-team appearances last season.

He becomes United's second signing of the transfer deadline day following the arrival of Brazil full back Alex Telles from Porto.

($1 = 0.8486 euros) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

