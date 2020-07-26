Football

Man United and Chelsea get Champions League spots, Bournemouth and Watford down

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

MANCHESTER, England, July 26 (Reuters) - Manchester United and Chelsea secured places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season while Watford and Bournemouth were relegated along with bottom club Norwich City.

Aston Villa survived thanks to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United which moved them to 35 points, one more than Bournemouth, who go down despite a 3-1 win at Everton and Watford who lost 3-2 at Arsenal.

A penalty from Bruno Fernandes and late goal from Jesse Lingard gave United the three points with a 2-0 win at Leicester City, who missed out on the Champions League by finishing fifth.

Chelsea ended in fourth spot after a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)

