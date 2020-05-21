Football

Man United boss Solskjaer says will not tolerate personal agendas

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
22 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

May 21 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will not tolerate players with personal agendas and would rather leave positions in the squad vacant than have them upset the applecart.

Solskjaer, who was appointed permanent manager in March last year, said there were players who did not put the team first resulting in a loss of form towards the end of the season.

"In March, players were physically tired, mentally tired and we had injuries," Solskjaer told the United We Stand http://www.uwsonline.com fanzine. "There were other things I didn't like last year – some personal agendas which couldn't be sorted out until the summer.

Euro 2020

UEFA chief Ceferin optimistic about Euros going ahead next year

28 MINUTES AGO

"That's when I saw who I could build a long-term, successful squad around. You need some egos in football, but it has to be team first... If a team is to be successful then players have to be available at different times.

"I'd rather have a hole in the squad... You want players to have a bit of ego and edge but they have to be able to adapt."

Manchester United were fifth in the Premier League with 45 points, three behind fourth-placed Chelsea when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Soccer-Injuries under the spotlight as Bundesliga continues

AN HOUR AGO
Championship

Championsip players to test themselves for coronavirus

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Promotion and relegation to be retained in lower divisions: EFL

4 MINUTES AGO
Euro 2020

UEFA chief Ceferin optimistic about Euros going ahead next year

28 MINUTES AGO
Football

Soccer-Injuries under the spotlight as Bundesliga continues

AN HOUR AGO
Championship

Championsip players to test themselves for coronavirus

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

YESTERDAY AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleUEFA chief Ceferin optimistic about Euros going ahead next year
Next articlePromotion and relegation to be retained in lower divisions: EFL