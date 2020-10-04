Portuguese right back Dalot, who joined United from Porto in 2018, has struggled for first-team opportunities following the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in June 2019.

Dalot has made 35 appearances for United in all competitions, the most recent of which came in the 3-0 League Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old defender becomes the second United player this week to leave for Italy, with midfielder Andreas Pereira joining Lazio on a season-long loan. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

