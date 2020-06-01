Man United extend Ighalo loan until January 2021

June 1 (Reuters) - Manchester United have extended striker Odion Ighalo's loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of January 2021, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 30-year-old made an impressive start to life at United, scoring four times in eight games after signing an initial loan deal until May 31 from the Chinese Super League club.

Ighalo's current deal with Shanghai runs out in December 2022 and he is expected to sign a new contract until the end of 2024, Sky reported.

The Nigerian, who has scored two goals apiece for Man United in the Europa League and FA Cup, will hope to open his account in the Premier League when the season, suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumes on June 17. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

