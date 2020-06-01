Football

Man United extend Ighalo loan until January 2021

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
41 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

June 1 (Reuters) - Manchester United have extended striker Odion Ighalo's loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of January 2021, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 30-year-old made an impressive start to life at United, scoring four times in eight games after signing an initial loan deal until May 31 from the Chinese Super League club.

Ighalo's current deal with Shanghai runs out in December 2022 and he is expected to sign a new contract until the end of 2024, Sky reported.

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

AN HOUR AGO

The Nigerian, who has scored two goals apiece for Man United in the Europa League and FA Cup, will hope to open his account in the Premier League when the season, suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumes on June 17. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

QPR chief appalled by Championship restart plans

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

'Up to 10' Premier League clubs want relegation scrapped

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

QPR chief appalled by Championship restart plans

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

'Up to 10' Premier League clubs want relegation scrapped

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Ighalo agrees loan extension at United

2 HOURS AGO
Football

QPR chief appalled by Championship restart plans

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

00:01:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

00:01:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Highlights: Bayern Munich go 10 points clear with Fortuna Dusseldorf thrashing

00:01:38
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Chinese Grand Prix

Wehrlein to sit out Chinese Grand Prix

03/04/2017 AT 17:01
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleQPR chief appalled by Championship restart plans