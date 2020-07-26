Man United finish third after 2-0 win at Leicester

LEICESTER, England, July 26 (Reuters) - Manchester United won 2-0 at Leicester City on Sunday to finish third in the Premier League and clinch a place in next season's Champions League.

United booked their spot in Europe's elite club competition on the final day of the season at the expense of Leicester who finished fifth behind fourth-placed Chelsea and will have to settle for a Europa League berth.

Manchester United finished on 66 points, ahead of Chelsea on goal difference and four points clear of Leicester, who missed several chances before they were undone late on by sloppy errors.

Football Guardiola thanks Silva for decade of Man City service 37 MINUTES AGO

Bruno Fernandes fired United ahead with a 71st-minute penalty and substitute Jesse Lingard sealed the win deep into stoppage time after a bad mistake by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester dominated the opening half as Youri Tielemans went close with a clever first-time shot which trickled inches wide before Schmeichel kept out a Marcus Rashford volley on the stroke of halftime.

Jamie Vardy hit the top of the woodwork for Leicester on the hour from an audacious header with his back facing goal before the home side collapsed in the last 20 minutes, with defender Jonny Evans receiving a late red card for a rash tackle on Scott McTominay.

(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Edititng by Ed Osmond)

Premier League Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: No matter what happened today, we've won 44 MINUTES AGO