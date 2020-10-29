Telles, who arrived at Old Trafford from Porto earlier this month, missed the weekend's goalless draw with Chelsea and was absent from United's matchday squad for Wednesday's 5-0 Champions League win over RB Leipzig.
"Telles has tested positive for coronavirus so he's been out for a few days," Solskjaer told reporters on Wednesday. "No symptoms though, so he'll be fine. Back soon."
The Brazilian full back thanked fans for their support.
"I want to say that I am fine, isolated and soon I will be back with all my strength to help my team mates," he said on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CG55SRqguGq.
