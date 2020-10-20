More than 12 teams from Europe's top five leagues - in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - are in negotiations to become the founding members of the new tournament, dubbed the European Premier League, with a provisional start date discussed as early as 2022.
The report added the financiers are looking to raise a $6 billion funding package to kickstart the new tournament. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)
