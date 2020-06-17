Football

Man United's Fernandes excited by Pogba partnership

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes says he is relishing the opportunity to play alongside record-signing Paul Pogba when they resume their Premier League campaign after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 25-year-old Fernandes, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January, has settled in quickly at Old Trafford, with three goals and four assists in nine matches and adding creativity to the team with Pogba out of action due to a foot injury.

France's Pogba underwent foot surgery in January but has returned to full fitness and is set to join forces with Fernandes for the first time this season when United return to action at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

Football

ASTON VILLA AND SHEFFIELD UNITED PLAYERS AND REFEREE TAKE A KNEE AT KICKOFF ON ENGLISH PREMIER

15 MINUTES AGO

"I think everyone is excited to see Pogba play again after his long injury," Portugal midfielder Fernandes told talkSPORT. "For me, playing alongside him will be amazing. Everyone wants to play with the best players and Pogba is one of them.

"But we have a lot of good players and the most important thing is the results."

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the duo could form a strong partnership in midfield.

United are fifth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

UK minister says watch Premier League from home as games resume

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Football to return in Brazil on Thursday

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Strong anti-racism message at re-start of Premier League

15 MINUTES AGO
Football

UK minister says watch Premier League from home as games resume

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Aston Villa and Sheffield United players take knee at kick-off

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Football to return in Brazil on Thursday

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford after successful campaign to continue free meal scheme: ‘It's a proud moment’

00:00:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Even Østensen? Viking forward scores incredible acrobatic effort

00:00:34
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Formula 1

Mercedes extends Bottas deal for 2018

13/09/2017 AT 11:41
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Premier League

Liverpool to appeal length of Mane ban

11/09/2017 AT 16:57
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Formula 1

Williams trying major car changes at test

01/08/2017 AT 09:24
Premier League

Manchester United 2017-18 fixtures: Red Devils open at home to West Ham

14/06/2017 AT 07:20
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous article'My ambition for the future is to win a tournament' - how football has helped Samuel Gedeon
Next articleFootball to return in Brazil on Thursday