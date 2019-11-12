Man United's McTominay out of Scotland squad for Euro qualifiers

The 22-year-old initially suffered the injury in United's 3-0 Europa League victory over Partizan Belgrade last Thursday and aggravated the problem in the 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

United did not say when McTominay, who has featured in all 12 league games this season, would return but confirmed https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/scott-mctominay-withdraws-from-scotland-squad he would miss Scotland's trip to Cyprus on Thursday and their home clash against Kazakhstan next Tuesday.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson, who played the full 90 minutes of Sunday's 3-1 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City, was also withdrawn along with Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser and Leeds United's Liam Cooper due to injury.

Scotland did not provide any details of their injuries, with manager Steve Clarke calling up midfielders Lewis Morgan and Graeme Shinnie to the squad as replacements.

Scotland are fourth in Group I with nine points from eight matches and cannot finish in the first or second qualifying places for the European Championships.

However, they can progress to their first major tournament since 1998 via the Nations League playoffs, which take place in March next year. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)