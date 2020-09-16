Zelem, 24, was named in coach Phil Neville's 30-player squad last week for the Lionesses' training camp at St George's Park.

The FA and the club said the midfielder will now self-isolate for 10 days as per the health protocol.

"Manchester United's Katie Zelem has withdrawn from England's September training camp having tested positive for COVID-19... There are no plans to call up a replacement for Zelem at this time," the FA said in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2020/sep/16/katie-zelem-lucy-bronze-withdrawn-izzy-christiansen-added-england-womens-squad-160920.

Right back Lucy Bronze, who signed for Women's Super League (WSL) side Manchester City last week, has also withdrawn from the camp after she picked up a knock in Sunday's WSL game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Midfielder Isobel Christiansen, who missed last year's World Cup due to an ankle injury, has been called up as a replacement.

England are scheduled to face twice world champions Germany in a friendly next month. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai, editing by Ed Osmond)

