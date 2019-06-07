Man Utd agree to sign Welsh winger James from Swansea

James, 21, has already undergone a medical and the move will be completed once the transfer window opens next week.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed, in principle, terms with both Swansea City and Daniel James for his transfer to the club," United said in a statement.

Neither United nor Swansea provided details of the transfer fee but British media reports said the deal would be worth 18 million pounds ($23 million).

James, who joined Swansea from Hull City in 2014, scored four goals in 38 matches last season as they finished 10th in the English second tier.

He scored on his first Wales start against Slovakia in their Euro 2020 qualifier in March and is in the squad for Saturday's qualifier against Croatia and Tuesday's game against Hungary.

James will be United's first signing of the close season after a disappointing sixth-place finish in the Premier League. ($1 = 0.7844 pounds) (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)