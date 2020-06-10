Football

Man Utd cancel friendly after Stoke boss tests positive for COVID-19

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 10 (Reuters) - Manchester United's friendly against Stoke City was cancelled at the last minute on Tuesday after the Championship club's manager Michael O'Neill tested positive for COVID-19.

Stoke had arrived at United's training ground for the game when they were informed of O'Neill's positive test. The Northern Irishman had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing, Stoke said in a statement.

"Stoke can confirm that manager O'Neill has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8)," said Stoke, who play in the second tier of English football.

Football

MLS reiterates support for protests during national anthem

4 HOURS AGO

"He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players."

Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the pandemic but the Premier League is set to restart on June 17, with the Championship following suit three days later.

United are fifth in the top flight, three points behind Chelsea, and will resume their campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on June 19. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Premier League

Newcastle United takeover may be on verge of collapse - Paper Round

5 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Man Utd friendly called off as Stoke boss O'Neill tests positive for Covid

6 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

MLS reiterates support for protests during national anthem

4 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Newcastle United takeover may be on verge of collapse - Paper Round

5 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Man Utd friendly called off as Stoke boss O'Neill tests positive for Covid

6 HOURS AGO
Football

Leverkusen beat minnows to book place in German Cup final

7 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Liga

‘Buy without thinking’ – The problems at Real and Barca

00:03:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

00:01:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

AEK Athens and Panathinaikos take a knee for George Floyd

00:00:51
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

16 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Formula 1

Raikkonen 'threw it away' in qualifying

29/07/2017 AT 15:22
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

Previous articleMLS reiterates support for protests during national anthem
Next articleAll Blacks prop Moli ruled out of 2020 season