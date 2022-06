Football

Man Utd CEO Richard Arnold admits 'nightmare' season at secret meeting

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold met unhappy fans at the pub to discuss the club's future after he learned that they had planned to protest outside his house. Arnold, who told a group of fans that the club had "burned" through money on signings in the past did add that there is money for new head coach Erik ten Hag to spend on players.

00:00:58, an hour ago