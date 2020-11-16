The 27-year old left back, who joined Manchester United in October, had reportedly tested positive over the weekend.

"After a negative result in his last test, Alex Telles will travel with the squad to Uruguay,” the CBF said in a statement.

Manchester United were aware of the reports that Telles had tested positive and said their medical staff would assess the player on his return to England later this week.

Brazil beat Bolivia and Peru in October and overcame Venezuela 1-0 last week to top the South American group with nine points after three games.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

