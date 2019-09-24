Man Utd expects earnings fall after missing out on Champions League

The 20-time English champions, who failed to qualify for the Champions League last season, forecast revenue of 560-580 million pounds, down from 627.1 million ($780 million) reported for 2018-19.

It expects adjusted core profit of 155-165 million pounds, down from 185.8 million last year.

The club, which will not be able to fully capitalise on UEFA's broadcasting revenue distribution system due to missing out on the Champions League, is already off the pace in the new Premier League season.

The team sits eighth after a stuttering start to the campaign.

