Man Utd, Man City exempt from first weekend of Premier League - Times

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Manchester United and Manchester City will not be required to compete in the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign following their European commitments this past season, the Times newspaper has said.

Man City's season came to an end on Aug. 15 with a 3-1 defeat by Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Man United's season concluded following their Europa League semi-final loss to Sevilla a day later.

The Premier League season is set to begin on Sept. 12 and with teams requiring at least a 30-day break before their first match, City and United will likely play their opening game the following week, the Times said.

Football Ex-Everton striker Anichebe says frustrated by police stop 2 HOURS AGO

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Aug. 11 -- 32 days before the start of the new season -- will be required to play on the opening weekend.

City ended the 2019-20 season in second place, 15 points ahead of third-placed United. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Football UEFA Champions League Top Scorers 6 HOURS AGO