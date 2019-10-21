Maguire moved to Old Trafford from Leicester for £80m in the summer, making him the world’s most expensive defender.

He has played every minute of United’s Premier League campaign so far this season, most recently in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

But it is fair to say Van der Vaart is not a fan, stating Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is worth almost £300m if Maguire can fetch £80m.

“When I watch an amateur game on Sunday, I find three players playing like him. I’m serious,” Van der Vaart said on Ziggo Sport.

" It may sound silly, but he will not hear it anyway. After all, we’re talking about a €90 million transfer here. Then [Virgil] van Dijk is worth €300 million. "

It is not the first time Van der Vaart has been critical of the defender, with the former Tottenham midfielder calling Maguire the “worst player on the pitch” when England lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the Nations League back in June.

Van der VaartGetty Images

“It’s funny because during the Nations League, I was doing work for Dutch television,” he told Sky Sports.

" And I remember we were saying ‘Harry Maguire was by far the worst player on the pitch’. "

“And then two months later, £80-£90m? Unbelievable.”