Getty Images
Maguire like an amateur Sunday League player - Van der Vaart
Manchester United’s club-record signing Harry Maguire has been likened to a Sunday League player by former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart.
Maguire moved to Old Trafford from Leicester for £80m in the summer, making him the world’s most expensive defender.
He has played every minute of United’s Premier League campaign so far this season, most recently in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool.
But it is fair to say Van der Vaart is not a fan, stating Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is worth almost £300m if Maguire can fetch £80m.
“When I watch an amateur game on Sunday, I find three players playing like him. I’m serious,” Van der Vaart said on Ziggo Sport.
" It may sound silly, but he will not hear it anyway. After all, we’re talking about a €90 million transfer here. Then [Virgil] van Dijk is worth €300 million."
It is not the first time Van der Vaart has been critical of the defender, with the former Tottenham midfielder calling Maguire the “worst player on the pitch” when England lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the Nations League back in June.
Van der VaartGetty Images
“It’s funny because during the Nations League, I was doing work for Dutch television,” he told Sky Sports.
" And I remember we were saying ‘Harry Maguire was by far the worst player on the pitch’."
“And then two months later, £80-£90m? Unbelievable.”