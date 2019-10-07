United have endured their worst start to a league season in 30 years, with Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle leaving them 12th in the Premier League table with nine points.

Manchester United crisis deepens as Newcastle inflict damaging defeat

Rashford has struggled in front of goal, scoring just three times in 10 appearances this season, and the forward conceded recent results have not been good enough.

He said on Twitter: "You can't hide in football and the last few weeks simply haven't been good enough.

"As a United fan myself, that hurts. And you deserve better. We know we need to improve and that is our sole focus as a team and as a club."

Parker: 'Sacking Solskjaer would change nothing at broken United'

Manchester United have only won three times this season but Paul Parker is adamant that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is far from the man to blame…

What went wrong against Newcastle? Everything. From the moment that game kicked off, it was like the drab draw with Alkmaar all over again. It was a team that lacked any creativity or any ideas about how to produce an opportunity.

If you'd asked them to knock down a paper mache house, they couldn't have done it because they wouldn't have known how to penetrate it. That's how poor it was. It was like watching Rochdale vs Manchester United, except Rochdale were playing in red…

