Man Utd players at it again

Hello, and welcome to the latest instalment of Manchester United players saying things while away on international duty.

This week (and there'll probably be more by the time the international break is through) we bring you Luke Shaw and regular international break interviewee Paul Pogba, who have subtly suggested the environment at Carrington is going some way towards explaining their club’s current struggles.

Soon-to-be out of contract Pogba said "coming here gives you a boost" with regards to France duty, adding United's trophy drought is "sad" when explaining he wants to be at a club that is competing for silverware.

"The season is not over yet, but almost,” he added. “We don't have any trophies to play for. I want to win trophies, to play for something. In recent years, we haven't won any trophies, that is what's sad."

Then you have Shaw, out of the United side for a month but straight into Gareth Southgate's starting XI against Switzerland and then scoring a stonking equaliser to boot for England. He restrained somewhat, but there was more than enough to show his discontent

"It is always important to feel like you are wanted. I think especially here I always feel that," Shaw said after the 2-1 win at Wembley

"I am not saying I don't at United but especially here, the way things are, I feel wanted and I enjoy my football. A big part of football is the enjoyment."

Not hugely damning, but enough to suggest all is not well at United. That, we know already, but for the players to come out and suggest as much only adds to the list of problems the next manager must address.

Let’s see if there are more speaking out by the time the week is up.

Luke Shaw of England celebrates his goal during the international friendly match between England and Switzerland at Wembley Stadium on March 26, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Image credit: Eurosport

‘Women’s football won’

Sticking with United, it was an historic occasion at Old Trafford yesterday, with the ground hosting its first-ever Women’s Super League game.

United beat Everton 3-1, a season-high WSL crowd of 20,241 watched on, and that prompted head coach Marc Skinner to call out his own cliché.

"I don't want rubbish clichés but I think women's football won," he said, and given he watched Manchester-born United captain Katie Zelem live out her dream when scoring in front of the Stretford End, it's impossible to disagree.

The pessimists and trolls will always have their views, but having the opportunity to play at stadia like Old Trafford is what you call progress for the women's game – and long may it continue.

"Playing in big stadiums will expose us to better experiences," Skinner added. "Do you do it all the time? Maybe not right now, but we continue to work towards where we can attract 20,000 people.

"Why can't we, in the future, fill Old Trafford and there be that many fans waiting for us?"

When four become one?

This will not be the week, Chelsea fans... And it could be another month.

There are reportedly four consortiums in the running to take over from Roman Abramovich, and though there could be some progress made this week, the new era at Chelsea may not get going until May.

That is because the remaining bidders have until April 11 to firm up their offers , meaning in the next fortnight there’ll likely be some piggybacking as those who missed out look to hop on board.

Regardless, it would appear the face of this next chapter will be either ex-Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton, Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, Boston Celtics and Atalanta co-owner Stephen Pagliuca, or the Ricketts family.

And as Matt Law, arguably closer to the process that any journalist, puts it – the shortlist isn’t without its faults…

IN OTHER NEWS

Being Monday’s Warm-Up, we have to honour the whole weekend and recall the magical moment Christian Eriksen scored with his first touch upon returning for Denmark.

If (Danish brewer) Carlsberg did comebacks…

IN THE CHANNELS

An in the channels debate special. This post certainly didn't have everyone agreeing, what with Sheffield Wednesday being the wrong way round, but it's an intriguing post none the less.

RETRO CORNER

There’s something about Twitter this morning that has us thinking back to Keane’s altercation with Shearer some 21 years ago. This most definitely was not staged.

COMING UP

Barely anything today on the football front, in what is clearly a lull between international matchdays. You've got Andorra v Grenada and Montenegro v Greece and that's all. It picks up again tomorrow, don't worry.

