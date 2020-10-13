Cavani, a deadline day signing who joined United on a free transfer from Paris St Germain last week, must self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the United Kingdom due to the guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The 33-year-old, who will don the club's iconic No. 7 jersey, will however be available for United's first Champions League group stage match next week against his former club PSG.
Cavani, who left the Ligue 1 champions after his contract expired last season, is the French club's most prolific scorer with 200 goals but has not played since March -- prior to the league season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
United play Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also be without French striker Anthony Martial, who was sent off in their last match -- a 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.
Martial will be suspended for United's home games against Chelsea and Arsenal as well. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)