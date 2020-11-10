Luke Shaw is facing a month on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury during Manchester United's win over Everton on Saturday.

Shaw, 25, limped off during the closing stages of the 3-1 win and was replaced by Axel Tuanzebe.

The England defender is expected to miss the upcoming Premier League games against West Brom, Southampton and West Ham as well as Champions League clashes with Istanbul Basaksehir, Paris St-Germain and RB Leipzig.

Shaw had played every minute of United's Premier League campaign before the injury and his absence will pave the way for new recruit Alex Telles, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month but has since recovered, to make his Premier League bow.

Brandon Williams and Tuanzebe could also be options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford are also potential injury concerns for United but have joined up with Sweden and England respectively this week.