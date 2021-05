Football

Manchester City 2-0 Crystal Palace: Pep Guardiola praises 'top legend' Sergio Aguero

Reaction from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as his side lie on the brink of reclaiming the Premier League title after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday. Sergio Aguero, who is set to leave City in the summer, scored a record-extending 258th goal for the club in the 57th minute; less than two minutes later Ferran Torres added to City's tally.

00:00:38, an hour ago