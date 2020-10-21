MANCHESTER, England, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Manchester City came from behind to make a winning start in Champions League Group C on Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over Porto at the Etihad Stadium.

Porto grabbed a 14th-minute lead when City's Ruben Dias, a recent signing from Benfica, gave away the ball and Colombian winger Luis Diaz cut in from the left, burst diagonally across the City defence and shot into the far bottom corner of Ederson's goal.

Pep Guardiola's side were soon back on level terms though when, after Ilkay Gundogan had struck the post, Porto defender Pepe bundled over Raheem Sterling in the resulting scramble and Sergio Aguero converted the ensuing penalty.

City were far from their flowing best but went in front in the 65th minute with a perfect, curling free kick from Gundogan over the wall and beyond the reach of Porto keeper Agustin Marchesin.

Substitutes Ferran Torres and Phil Foden then combined to make it 3-1, with the Spaniard collecting a return pass from the England midfielder before gliding into space and driving a right-foot shot into the far corner. (Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Clare Fallon)

