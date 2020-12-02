Manchester City have hit back at Porto after the Portuguese club were highly critical of several City players following Tuesday's Champions League draw.

The result meant both sides advanced to the knockout phase of Europe's elite club competition, but Porto were not happy with their opponents.

transfers United, Chelsea and Spurs chase Leeds defender White - Paper Round 21 HOURS AGO

"The coach and players should even be grateful for the luck they had with refereeing again," Porto said in a newsletter on their website.

Chelsea’s Alaba hunt hits a snag – Euro Papers

"After the scandals of the game in England, this time a penalty was missed for Ederson's more than obvious foul on Otavio."

Porto also criticised City players Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho.

The newsletter queried why a Portuguese broadcaster offered "a shirt to an opponent who is known internationally for having been convicted of racism", taken to mean Silva.

Regarding Fernandinho, it said: "There should have been a red card given to Fernandinho, who despite being 35 is a clear example that in football money counts a lot, but it doesn't buy class."

"This is not the first time that Porto have reacted badly in circumstances like this," a City spokesman said.

"On this occasion, it is the ill-judged and targeted criticism of some of our individual players and indeed our manager, which we wholly reject.

"In 2012, the last season we encountered them, it was the denial by the club of clear racist behaviour of their fans for which they were investigated and fined. In this context, this latest outburst it almost as surprising as it is disappointing."

City won the first Group C game against Porto 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium. They lead the standings going into the last round of matches with 13 points and Porto are second on 10.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Champions League Man City secure top spot despite late VAR confusion in Portugal A DAY AGO